Heavy rains lash Mumbai, IMD says expect moderate for next 48 hours

It was the rainy days and Monday blues for many Mumbaikars. The city woke up to cloud thunders in the morning and intense spells of rain throughout Monday. On Sunday too, there were few heavy spells of rain in some parts of the city suburb. However, as the day progressed, there was moderate rainfall across several pockets in the city.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai received an average 125-mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, which falls under the heavy rain category. The city recorded 59.02 km of rainfall while the Eastern and Western suburbs recorded 41.81 mm and 24.27 mm of rainfall.

The intensifying overnight rains caused severe water-logging at some of the low lying areas of the city including Dadar, Hindmata flyover, Kurla, Kings Circle, Ghatkopar and Andheri.

The Dadar station road was submerged under water and the area remained waterlogged for nearly three hours. The Kings Circle and Andheri subway became severely waterlogged due to heavy rains and traffic movement was stalled.

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking had diverted a total 12 routes for its buses travelling through the areas of Dadar, Hindmata, Sewri.

In Kandivali, Malad and Goregaon traffic was severely affected due to heavy rains. Traffic at the link road almost came to a standstill due to water-logging. Due to heavy water, one side of the road was closed. The traffic was made to ply on only one part of the road.

Deputy director IMD, Mumbai, K S Hosalikar took to his Twitter account and informed, there’s a cloud patch indicated in areas adjoining the maximum city.

"Mumbai and its surrounding areas received moderate to heavy rain in the last 24 hours. Most of it occurred early in the morning with thunders. Latest satellite image indicates cloud patch near Mumbai" stated the tweet.

Private forecaster, Skymetweather stayed isolated; spells of rain might continue for the next 3-4 days over Mumbai and parts of the suburban belt; however the intensity would be subdued.

The meteorological department also predicted cloudy sky with light to moderate rain in the next 48 hours. "There was a development of thunderclouds, which led to an overnight shower of 100 mm. The intensity of rainfall is expected to increase between August 1 and 4 and till then there might be mild showers in parts of the city" stated Mahesh Pahlawat, vice-president meteorology and climate change department, Skymet.