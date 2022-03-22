Rains in Mumbai? Twitterati flood with cloudy climate clicks

Erratic weather conditions have persisted in Mumbai on Tuesday, as temperatures continued to remain in the low range.

Some suggest that condition are due to a ripple effect of the depression over the Andaman Sea. Many on Twitter are expecting the weather conditions of the day, with cloudy pleasant sky, to lead to rains.

People shared the visuals of the gloomy sky on social media. Take a look at how netizens reacted, right here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Such a dull day here in Mumbai today. Lagta hai weather bhi #MaAn ka fan hai…#Anupamaa — shubhada kanchan (@KanShubs) March 22, 2022

Mumbai weather today ❤️ (if you're looking out of a window while sitting in an air-conditioned room on the 14th floor of a building) pic.twitter.com/hU14Kn4AU4 — Skipping to the good part 🎶 (@lady_gabbar) March 22, 2022

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This is no more shocking?



Sheer size of #IllegalConstruction in Mumbai... A parallel #RealEstate Boom..



Mahim East



It's a #VoteBank... No political party will question this &

will fall over heels to seek compensation in case of fire or collapse



pic.twitter.com/SrGt1yfRPO — मुंबई Matters™✳️ (@mumbaimatterz) March 22, 2022

Advertisement

ALSO READ Viral kiss railway station Dombivli scene PDA

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 02:57 PM IST