Rains in Mumbai? Twitterati flood with cloudy climate clicks

Erratic weather conditions have persisted in Mumbai on Tuesday, as temperatures continued to remain in the low range.
Some suggest that condition are due to a ripple effect of the depression over the Andaman Sea. Many on Twitter are expecting the weather conditions of the day, with cloudy pleasant sky, to lead to rains.
People shared the visuals of the gloomy sky on social media. Take a look at how netizens reacted, right here:
Gloomy Weather .... Sleepy Me... 😒🥱#Mumbai pic.twitter.com/HjQZG5BisA— Deepali Prabhu (@Deepali_p) March 22, 2022
Such a dull day here in Mumbai today. Lagta hai weather bhi #MaAn ka fan hai…#Anupamaa— shubhada kanchan (@KanShubs) March 22, 2022
Mumbai weather today ❤️ (if you're looking out of a window while sitting in an air-conditioned room on the 14th floor of a building) pic.twitter.com/hU14Kn4AU4— Skipping to the good part 🎶 (@lady_gabbar) March 22, 2022
This is no more shocking?— मुंबई Matters™✳️ (@mumbaimatterz) March 22, 2022
Sheer size of #IllegalConstruction in Mumbai... A parallel #RealEstate Boom..
Mahim East
It's a #VoteBank... No political party will question this &
will fall over heels to seek compensation in case of fire or collapse
pic.twitter.com/SrGt1yfRPO
