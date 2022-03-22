e-Paper Get App
Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 02:57 PM IST

Rains in Mumbai? Twitterati flood with cloudy climate clicks

FPJ Web Desk
Erratic weather conditions have persisted in Mumbai on Tuesday, as temperatures continued to remain in the low range.

Some suggest that condition are due to a ripple effect of the depression over the Andaman Sea. Many on Twitter are expecting the weather conditions of the day, with cloudy pleasant sky, to lead to rains.

People shared the visuals of the gloomy sky on social media. Take a look at how netizens reacted, right here:

