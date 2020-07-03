Rain pain: Water logging in 8 spots; Orange alert for Saturday

The city and suburbs experienced the rainiest Friday of the season so far, resulting in waterlogging in several areas. According to data recorded by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), eight locations, including a few chronic water logging spots were flooded -- Hindmata, Worli Naka, Bhulabhai Desai Road, Bindu Madhav Junction, Dhobi Ghat, Cuffe Parade, Chira Bazar, the area near the police commissionerate office in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Byculla Police station.

The Colaba weather observatory, which covers south Mumbai, recorded 157 millimetres (mm) of rainfall between 8.30 and 11.30am on Friday, while 78.4 mm rainfall was recorded at the Santacruz observatory during the same period. By 5.30pm, these numbers went up to 160.6mm and 102.7 mm respectively.

Friday’s showers in south Mumbai fell in the 'very intense spell' category, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Cuffe Parade topped the location-wise rainfall data received from south Mumbai at 105 mm, followed by the area in and around the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) (97mm), Worli (85 mm), Malabar Hill (81 mm), Haji Ali (76 mm), Matunga (65 mm), Sewri and Parel (64 mm), and Dharavi (62 mm).

Andheri received the maximum rainfall at 61 mm, followed by Sion (55 mm), Bandra (51 mm), Versova (42 mm), Vile-Parle (40 mm), Chembur (29 mm), Bhandup (25 mm), Kurla (23 mm), Ghatkopar (20 mm), and Mulund (17 mm). The intensity of the rain lessened around 12.30pm, only to pick up again in the evening.

The IMD classifies 20-30 mm rain per hour as an intense spell; 30-50mm per hour as a very intense spell; 50-100m per hour as an extremely intense spell; and over 100mm per hour as a cloudburst; light rainfall ranges from 2.5 t0 7.5mm per hour; moderate rain is between 7.6-35.5mm while heavy rain is from 35.6 to 64.4mm and extremely heavy rain is between 64.5-124.4mm.

For Saturday, the IMD has issued an orange alert (heavy to very heavy rain) and said there is likely to be a reduction in intensity from Sunday and Monday onwards. Moderate rainfall with cloudy weather is predicted thereafter. Warning that there may be waterlogging in several low-lying areas of the city, temporary disruption of civic services such as water and electricity, traffic snarls, the likelihood of collapse of old dilapidated buildings and the uprooting of trees etc, the IMD has urged proper regulation of city traffic and advised Mumbaikars to restrict movement in waterlogged areas.

Earlier, IMD's western region Deputy Director KS Hosalikar had predicted intense rainfall in Mumbai and its adjoining areas on Friday and Saturday. Hosalikar said, “Isolated areas in the south and central Mumbai have recorded approximately 70 mm overnight rainfall. Radar images are indicating active monsoon conditions over Mumbai and its surrounding areas. Mumbai and its suburbs might receive up to 50 mm of rain per hour. Mumbai will receive heavy incessant rains for the next 48 hours, so will other areas on the Konkan Coast. People are advised to avoid travelling."

Meanwhile, a total of 24 tree/branches fall incidents have been reported across the city. Other monsoon disasters reported in the city by the civic disaster management department includes three incidents of house/ wall collapse, nine incidents of short-circuit and one landslide. However, nobody was reported injured in these incidents.