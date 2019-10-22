Rain accompanied with thunderstorms lash Mumbai, likely to continue for next 48 hours

Mumbai: Mumbai on late Monday witnessed light rain accompanied by lightning and thunderstorm across different parts of the metropolitan.

IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai has earlier predicted cloudy sky with light to moderate rain on Monday. "Partly cloudy skies with possibility of light rain or thundershower in city and suburbs," the Centre said in a weather bulletin.

According to the weather forecast agency, generally cloudy skies with the possibility of light rain or thundershower in city and suburbs will continue for the next 48 hours. The unusual weather also took Mumbai residents by surprise who posted different pictures and videos of the rain showers and lightening over the social media. Around midnight #MumbaiRains was also a trending hashtag in India on Twitter.

A Twitter user Harish Shenai tweeted: "Apparently #MumbaiRains are going to be around for some more time for people of this city to wade through muck on potholed roads. Potholed roads are a gift from the #BJP and #ShivSena who too are set to return to power."

"It's raining offseason and it feels like first rain. #Mumbairains," another user Mensi Gandhi said. Avi Bajpai, a Twitter user opined that Mumbai has a quality that it can have rain at the most unexpected time. "#MumbaiRains have stayed more than most people in my life," a micro blogging site user by name The Rush Tea tweeted. Following rains, waterlogging was also witnessed at different parts of the city including bus depot at Cuffe Pared area.