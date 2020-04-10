Railways to run parcel trains on schedule; To ensure unbroken supply chain

Mumbai: In an attempt to boost the supply of essential commodities across the country, Indian Railways will operate parcel trains according to a timetable, for the first time.

As many as 109 trains will run across 58 routes, connecting 14 zones across the nation. Only 17 routes were operational until April 5. With the introduction of these 41 routes almost all the important cities will be connected. The time table of parcel trains is devised according to customer demand. E-commerce giants, retailers and vendors of essential goods are required to book slots from the Indian Railways Seva website. Railways will also be running parcel trains in cities with low demand, to ensure that every part of the nation stays connected. The Western Railway will run 12 pairs of trains, the highest number of such services, followed by the Central Railway, which will run seven pairs of trains.