Railways to run 3 more pairs of special trains via Vasai Road

These trains will run as per their dates of departure as mentioned below, till further notice. Details of the special trains are as follows:-

1) Train No 04806/04805 Barmer - Yeshvantpur AC Special Express (Weekly) via Vasai Road

Train No. 04806 Barmer - Yeshvantpur AC Special Express will depart from Barmer at 03.45 hrs every Friday w.e.f 16th October, 2020 and will arrive at Vasai Road next day (Saturday) at 21.25 hrs. It will reach Yeshvantpur at 03.15 hrs on the third day, i.e, on Sunday. Train No. 04805 Yeshvantpur - Barmer AC Special Express will depart from Yeshvantpur at 10.30 hrs every Monday w.e.f 19'h October, 2020 and will arrive at Vasai Road next day at 12.00 hrs. It will reach Barmer at 05.20 hrs on the third day (Wednesday). The train will consist of AC First Class, AC 2 Tier, AC 3 Tier coaches and Pantry Car. This train will halt at Baytu, Balotra Jn., Samdari, Mokalsar, Jalor, Modran, Marwar Bhinmal, Raniwara, Bhildi Jn., Patan, Mahesana, Ahmedabad Jn., Anand, Vadodara Jn., Ankleshwar, Surat, Vapi, Vasai Road, Kalyan Jn., Pune Jn., Solapur, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Badami, Gadag Jn., Hubballi Jn., Davangere, Arsikere Jn. and Tumakuru stations in both directions.

2) Train No 02263/02264 H. Nizamuddin - Pune AC Duronto Special Express Bi – Weekly via Vasai Road

Train No. 02264 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Pune AC Duronto Special train will depart from H.Nizamuddin at 10.55 hrs every Monday & Thursday w.e.f 15th October, 2020 and will arrive at Vasai Road 03.50 hrs the next day. It will reach Pune at 07.10 hrs on the same day. Train No. 02263 Pune - Hazrat Nizamuddin AC Duronto Special train will depart from Pune at 11.10 hrs every Tueday & Friday w.e.f 16th October, 2020 and will arrive at Vasai Road at 14.35 hrs on the same day. It will reach H. Nizamuddin at 06.55 hrs, the next day. The train will consist of AC First Class, AC 2 Tier, AC 3 Tier coaches and Pantry Car. This train will halt at Kota Jn, Ratlam Jn., Vadodara Jn. and Vasai Road stations in both the directions.

3) Train No 02494/02493 H. Nizamuddin - Pune AC Darshan Special Express (Weekly) (via Vasai Road

Train No. 02494 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Pune AC Special train will depart from H. Nizamuddin at 21.35 hrs every Friday w.e.f 16th October, 2020 and will arrive at Vasai Road 16.20 hrs the next day. It will reach Pune at 21.25 hrs on the same day. Train No. 02493 Pune - Hazrat Nizamuddin AC Special train will depart from Pune at 05.15 hrs every Sunday w.e.f 18th October, 2020 and will arrive at Vasai Road at 08.50 hrs on the same day. It will reach H. Nizamuddin at 05.35 hrs, the next day. The train will consist of AC First Class, AC 2 Tier, AC 3 Tier coaches and Pantry Car. This train will halt at Kota Jn, Ratlam Jn., Vadodara Jn. Surat, Vapi, Vasai Road, Kalyan Jn. and Lonavala stations in both the directions.