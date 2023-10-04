Railways Extends Weekly Special Trains Between Mumbai-Solapur & Solapur-Tirupati to Manage Festival Rush

Weekly runs of special trains to increase | Representational Photo

Mumbai: The railways have decided to extend the run of weekly special trains between Mumbai-Solapur and Solapur-Tirupati (52 special trains) to clear the extra rush of passengers during the festival period.

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Solapur Weekly Special (26 trips): Train No. 01436 LTT-Solapur special, notified up to 27th September 2023, is further extended to December 27, 2023 (13 trips). Similarly, train No. 01435 Solapur-LTT special, notified up to 26th September 2023, is further extended to 26th December 2023 (13 trips).

Solapur-Tirupati Weekly Special (26 trips): Train No. 01437 Solapur-Tirupati special, notified up to 28th September 2023, is further extended to run from 28th October 2023 (13 trips). Train No. 01438 Tirupati-Solapur special, notified up to 29th September 2023, is further extended to 29th December 2023 (13 trips).

Halts and composition will remain the same.

Reservation: Bookings for special trains are already open at all Computerised Reservation Centres and on the website: www.irctc.co.in

For detailed timings at the halts of the above special trains, please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES App.

