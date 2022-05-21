Railways extend run of summer special trains between Mumbai-Rewa & Pune-Jabalpur; check details here

Railways will be extending the run of summer special trains between Mumbai-Rewa & Pune-Jabalpur to clear the extra rush of passengers as under:

02188 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus - Rewa special notified to run upto 1.7.2022 on every Friday is now extended to run till 29.7.2022

02187 Rewa- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus special notified to run upto 30.6.2022 on every Thursday is now extended to run till 28.7.2022

02131 Pune-Jabalpur Superfast special notified to run upto 27.6.2022 on every Monday is now extended to run till 15.8.2022

02132 Jabalpur-Pune Superfast special notified to run upto 26.6.2022 on every Sunday is now extended to run till 14.8.2022

There will be no change in days of run, timings, composition and halts.

Reservation: Bookings for extended trips of special train No. 02188 & 02131 on special charges will open on 22.5.2022 at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 09:22 PM IST