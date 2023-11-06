Railways Extend Festival Special Trains between Mumbai-Rewa and Pune-Jabalpur Routes | Representational Image

Railways will extend the periodicity of festival special trains running between Mumbai and Rewa, as well as Pune and Jabalpur, to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Pune-Jabalpur Specials:

Train number 02131 Pune-Jabalpur Superfast special, initially scheduled to run until November 27, 2023, every Monday, is now extended to run until January 1, 2024.

Train number 02132 Jabalpur-Pune Superfast special, previously scheduled until November 26, 2023, every Sunday, is now extended to run until December 31, 2023.

In addition to the Pune-Jabalpur route, Mumbai-Rewa Specials:

Train number 02188 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus - Rewa Superfast special, initially scheduled until December 1, 2023, every Friday, is now extended to run until December 29, 2023.

Train number 02187 Rewa - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Superfast special, initially scheduled until November 30, 2023, every Thursday, is now extended to run until December 28, 2023.

There will be no changes in the days of operation, timings, composition, and halts.

Reservation: Bookings for the extended trips of special train numbers 02131 and 02188 on special charges will open on November 8, 2023, at all computerized reservation centers and on the website http://www.irctc.co.in.

For detailed timings at halts of these special trains, passengers can visit http://www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES App.

