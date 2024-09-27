Railways Add Coaches In 108 Trains To Cater Diwali, Chhath Puja Rush; 5,975 Trains Notified So Far

Indian Railways | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Indian Railways on Friday announced addition of coaches and special trains on the occasion of Diwali and Chhath puja and to cater the festive rush. The General coaches have been increased in 108 trains and total of 12,500 coaches sanctioned, facilitating over than 1 crore passengers to go home during the Puja rush.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that this festive season, General Coach are increased in 108 trains and 12,500 coaches have been sanctioned for Chhath puja and Diwali special trains. In 2024-25, a total of 5,975 trains have been notified till today. This will facilitate more than 1 crore passengers to go home during the Puja rush. In 2023-24 a total of 4,429 special trains ran during the festive season, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Central Railway announced that it will run one way superfast special trains between Mumbai and Jaipur on September 27 and 28. The decision had been taken to cater the Diwali and Chhath puja rush as per passengers demand. The trains will halt at Thane, Vasai Road, Surat, Vadodara, Godhra, Ratlam, Kota and Sawai Madhopur stations.

As per the ANI report, on September 24, Vaishnaw had inspected the Kavach 4.0 in Rajasthan and said that Kavach 4.0 has started for the first time in India from Sawai Madhopur, adding that in the coming years, 10 thousand locomotives will be covered by Kavach.

Kavach aids the loco pilot in trains running within specified speed limits by automatic application of brakes in case the loco pilot fails to do so and it also helps the train safely run during inclement weather.