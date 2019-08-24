Railway Police Force raids black ticket racket

Mumbai: Railway Police Force (RPF) of Central Railway recently conducted raids against touts across five divisions, under “Operation Thunder”. Senior RPF official said, they have arrested 23 touts and seized 742 tickets, valued around Rs 10 lakh.

The raids were conducted simultaneously in Mumbai, Pune, Solapur, Nagpur and Bhusaval divisions. The arrested accused were produced before the concerned court of law and have been remanded in judicial custody.

The raids were conducted under the supervision of Chief Security Commissioner, RPF. For the first time, the RPF will take the help of RPF cyber cell established in Pune for investigating these cases, as the touts have used fake IDs to book the tickets through IRCTC portal.