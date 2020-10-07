Railway Ministry to start 39 new special trains - Check out the full list

IRCTC said Wednesday it will restart the first set of "private" Tejas Express trains from October 17, seven months after the Lucknow-New Delhi and Ahmedabad-Mumbai services were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The spokesperson said that the operations of these two trains will start after getting approval from the Railway Ministry.

The Railways has announced it would allow private operators to run 150 trains.

The Tejas trains were suspended on March 19 and will now run from October 17.

Moreover, the Central Railway on Wednesday said that it will run five pairs of special trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Nagpur, Pune, Gondia and Solapur from Friday, October 9.

The Central Railway is a statement said that it will run daily special trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Nagpur, Pune, Gondia and Solapur from October 9. "These specials run as fully reserved trains," Central Railway said.