Railway decides to restore the services of CSMT-Thiruvananthapuram weekly express

Railway has decided to restore the services of CSMT-Thiruvananthapuram weekly express as per details below.

16331 Weekly will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 20.35 hrs every Sunday with effect from 24.04.2022 till further advice and arrive Tiruvananthapuram at 08.00 hrs on the third day.

16332 Weekly will leave Tiruvananthapuram at 04.25 hrs every Saturday with effect from 23.04.2022 till further advice and arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 19.15 hrs next day.

*Halts*: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Karjat(only for 16331), Lonavala, Pune, Daund, Kurduvadi, Solapur, Kalaburagi, Wadi, Yadgir, Raichur, Mantralayam Road, Adoni, Guntakal, Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Hindupur, Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet, Tirupattur, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Podanur, Palakkad, Ottapalam, Thrisur, Aluva, Ernakulam, Cherthala, Alappuza, Ambalapuzha, Haripad, Kayamkulam, Kollam and Varkala Sivagiri.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 11:14 PM IST