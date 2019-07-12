Railway fracture hits Harbour line services

Mumbai: For the second consecutive day, Harbour line services of Central Railway were disrupted, due to a rail fracture reported between Chembur and Lokmanya Tilak Nagar, during peak hours, on Monday morning. The snag led to bunching of local trains, owing to which, the morning peak hour services ran late. This incident occurred around 8am and was rectified and traffic was restored within 30 minutes, but it impacted the morning peak hour services. “The suburban services on the slow line were hit due to a rail fracture between Chembur and Lokmanya Tilak Nagar stations, as a result local train services were delayed by 20 minutes,” said a CR official.

The rail fracture was reported around 8am on the slow line towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). Commuters were inconvenienced, since last few days the local trains services on Harbour line have been delayed or cancelled for some other reasons, causing delay to the office goers. “Seriously, we do not understand the working of the railways and now we don’t even expect anything from CR as the delay has become a daily routine,” said a commuter.

Meanwhile, CR officials said the service on the Harbour line was running normal. Several commuters took to social media alerting the railways of being stuck in the trains, as they were not moving. “Can someone care to tell me what is wrong with #Harbour line? Been stuck before Chembur station for almost 10 minutes now,” tweeted a commuter.

In another incident, tracks were closed between Kasara and Igatpuri due to a landslide. As a result, down traffic was diverted on the middle line on Thursday morning, as loose wet soil blocked a section of tracks in the ghats. The CR official said, “The services towards CSMT and a middle line were functional and there was no impact on services.”On Wednesday, the Harbour line services were thrown out of gear after a local train developed a snag near Sewri station.