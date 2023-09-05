Railway Board's Chairperson And CEO Stresses On The Importance Of Safety And Transparency

The newly appointed Chairperson and CEO of the Railway Board, Jaya Verma Sinha, highlighted the importance of safety and operational integrity in her inaugural address to Indian Railway officials on Monday. The meeting, attended by senior officials from all railway zones via video conferencing, saw Sinha emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption.

She stressed the need for rigorous safety inspection norms and unwavering commitment to passenger safety and said that Integrity and honesty were non-negotiable principles, with no room for corruption within the organization.

"Every penny must be judiciously utilized": Sinha

On allocation of a substantial budget of ₹2.4 lakh crores, Sinha underlined that every penny must be judiciously utilized to enhance passenger comfort and improve safety. She called upon all General Managers and Divisional Railway Managers to ensure timely completion of ongoing projects.

"In an effort to expedite train services, the new CEO encouraged officials to review and minimize permanent speed restrictions where possible. Furthermore, she emphasized the importance of cleanliness and passenger amenities both at stations and onboard trains, highlighting the need for their consistent maintenance," said an official of Indian railway who was part of the meeting.

"Jaya Verma Sinha's first interaction with Indian Railway officials showcased her unwavering commitment to safety, efficiency, and transparency as she takes charge of this vital national institution," he said.

Sinha's vast experience

Sinha, a seasoned officer with over 35 years of experience in the railway sector, took charge as the first woman Chief Executive Officer and Chairperson of the Railway Board on 1 September.

An Alumnus of Allahabad University, Sinha joined the Indian Railway Traffic Service in 1988 and worked in the Northern Railway, S E Railway and Eastern Railway. Sinha also has a keen interest in photography. Her appointment reflects not only her exceptional capabilities but also the increasing recognition of gender diversity and inclusivity in leadership roles within India’s railways.

Sinha’s distinguished career in Indian Railways includes significant roles such as Member (Operations & Business Development) Railway Board, Additional Member of Traffic Transportation, Railway Board, and the pioneering appointment as the Principal Chief Operations Manager of South Eastern Railway.

She had also worked as the Railway Advisor in the high commission of India in Dhaka, Bangladesh during which the famous Maitri Express from Kolkata to Dhaka was inaugurated. Her tenure is expected to usher in a new era of innovation and transformation in one of India's most critical sectors, promising a brighter future for the nation's railway system.