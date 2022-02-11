Rail passengers to get cooked food in all long-distance trains from February 14

Finally, 23 months later, travel in long-distance will be better. You will now get cooked food on all long-distance trains from February 14. Ready to eat food shall continue to be served to passengers. This comes at a time when recently a survey was proposed for rating food served in trains.

According to railway officials they had already restored service of cooked food in 80 per cent of trains in January this year. And within a month's time, they will restore it in all 510 plus long-distance trains across the country from February 14.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) authorities claim that they are going to restore the sale of cooked food as per the guidelines of the Railway board. Until now cooked food has been restored in 428 trains. Of the total number of trains, cooked food had already been restored in 30 percent of trains by December 21' and it touched 80 percent by Jan 22'.

Cooked food on premium trains (Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto) were restored on Dec 21'. "The catering services were suspended as a safety measure against the coronavirus pandemic starting March 23, 2020. With the decline in covid positive rate in country RTE meals were started in trains in the month of August 5, 2020," said an official from IRCTC.

Earlier last month, the IRCTC decided to allow passengers to rate food that they eat at railway stations and inside long-distance trains. This is part of their 'customer satisfaction survey' whereby they will ask 40 questions divided into 6 segments. This is probably the first time that such a questionnaire shall be presented to passengers. The questionnaire is of self-filling or digital mode and will be available in English/Hindi/other Regional languages.

They will cover trips in long-distance trains where they shall review the passengers based on their experience with breakfast, lunch and dinner. The surveyor will ask questions like time taken by restaurant/static unit to serve food, purpose of visit, food habit (vegetarian, non-vegetarian, eggetarian), age group (four groups from 18 years up to 61 years and more), gender and education qualification.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 09:54 PM IST