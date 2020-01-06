Rail fracture: Loco pilot averts mishap

Mumbai: A minor accident was averted on the Central Railway when an alert loco pilot applied the emergency brake to stop the Rajendra Nagar-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express after noticing a rail fracture on Sunday morning.

The loco pilot will be awarded for his alertness and saving thousands of commuters lives. However, the rail fracture did not impact suburban services.

The incident took place around 9.45 am between Khadavli and Titwala stations, when the train was coming from Rajendra Nagar (in Patna) to the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus.

“Alert Loco Pilot done good job: Rail Fracture between Khadvali-Titwala section <\@>Central_Railway reported by Loco Pilot Mr S Murugan of train no 13201. Time 9.45 to 10.15am.

LP applied emergency brake and stopped the train at rail fracture site. He will be awarded suitably,” tweeted Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, CR.

Loco pilot S Murugan noticed a fracture in the rail track and promptly applied the emergency brakes to stop the train and informed the railway authorities about it.

“The track was rectified and later declared safe. The train passed the site at 10.16 am with a restricted speed of 10 kmph,” said Sutar. In rail fractures, the track develops a crack and sometimes small portions break into pieces.

“Sudden temperature fluctuations is one of the major reasons for this, besides other causes like material quality. Rail fractures occur more often in the winter season,” said railway officials.