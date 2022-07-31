Raigad: Three held for murdering and destroying evidence in Uran | File Photo

Uran police arrested three persons for allegedly murdering a 34-year-old woman and destroying the evidence last week. The husband of the deceased woman was among those arrested. Police said that the 35-year-old husband killed his wife by drowning in a pond after he came to know that his wife was having an affair with another person.

The arrested persons were identified as Samadhan Ram Katkari, 35, husband of the deceased woman, Navnath Katkari, brother-in-law of the woman and Gajanan Katkari, a friend of Nannath.

Police said that the deceased woman was identified as Vijaya Katkari and she remarried Samadhan around 4 years ago after her first husband passed away. However, recently, her husband Samadhan came to know that she was in a relationship with another person. So, in a fit of rage, he made her drink alcohol and pushed her in a pond in Jambhulpada in Uran. After two days, when the body started floating and stinking, Samadhan along with his younger brother Nannath and his friend Gajanan fished out the body and buried it near the pond.

Later, the cousin of the deceased came to know about it through his friend and he lodged a complaint. Following which they were arrested.