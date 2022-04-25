Raigad: Midline team wins “MLA Prashant Thakur Cup” Kabaddi tournament

Raigad district's Midline Team won the “MLA Prashant Thakur Cup” while Chiplun's Ten Strip emerged as the runner-up in the tournament that saw well-known pro kabaddi players participating and encouraging budding talents. The final match was played on Sunday and it witnessed huge crowds as spectators.

The state-level Kabaddi tournament “MLA Prashant Thakur Cup” was held from April 22 to 24 in Panvel. The tournament has been organised by Jai Bhavani Navtarun Mandal in coordination with the Maharashtra State Kabaddi Association and Raigad District Kabaddi Association.

The tournament was inaugurated by Leader of Opposition Pravin Darekar on Friday at 5 pm in the presence of former MP Ramsheth Thakur and MLA Mahesh Baladi. Apart from them, MLA Ashish Shelar, deputy chairman of Maharashtra State Kabaddi Association Aswad Patil and others were also present.

During the finale of the tournament MLA Ravindra Chavan and MLA Niranjan Davkhare were present and they handed over the trophy to winners.

The winning team was awarded Rs 1 lakh and MLA Cup, the runner-up team got Rs 50,000 and the cup.

