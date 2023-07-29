Raigad Landslide: Former LoP Pritam Mhatre & Wife Visit Victims Of Irshalwadi; Extends Support

Former leader of the opposition of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) along with his wife, Mamata Pritham Mhatre, visited the Disaster Relief Centre in Irshalwadi to help victims of landslide. | FPJ

Former leader of the opposition of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pritam Mhatre and his wife, Mamata Pritham Mhatre, visited the Disaster Relief Centre in Irshalwadi to help victims of landslide. During their visit, Mamata Pritham Mhatre interacted with the affected children and women and assured help.

Mamata Pritham Mhatre interacted with the affected children and women and assured help. | FPJ

Following the interaction, JM Mhatre Charitable Trust stepped forward to extend educational and employment support to some of the individuals affected by the landslide. In this regard, a formal request was submitted to the Khalapur Divisional Tahsildar, District and Raigad District Magistrate, wherein the responsibility of providing education to three young girls will be taken care of.

A formal request was submitted to the Khalapur Divisional Tahsildar, District and Raigad District Magistrate, wherein the responsibility of providing education to three young girls will be taken care of. | FPJ

Pritham Mhatre also assured that the trust is prepared to provide suitable job opportunities to these young individuals as well. The authorities, including the Khalapur Divisional Tahsildar, District, and Raigad District Magistrate, were directly approached regarding this matter, and they were apprised of the situation in the locality.

Pritham Mhatre also assured that the trust is prepared to provide suitable job opportunities to these young individuals as well. | FPJ

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)