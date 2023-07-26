Raigad Landslide: Former LoP In Panvel Pritam Mhatre Assures Help To Troubled Families Of Irshalvadi...

FPJ

The Irshalwadi landslide-affected citizens were given shelter in the Sri Kshetra Panchayat Mandir of the JM Mhatre Charitable Organization. Pritam Mhatre , former leader of the opposition in Panvel Municipal Corporation paid special attention to ensure that there should be no inconvenience while serving the occupants for the last 3-4 days.

However, the rescued families were shifted to their temporary rehabilitation camp on July 24. Mhatre said that it is sad when a family member goes out, but he was happy that his Srikshetra Panchayat Mandir helped troubled families.

“The families were overwhelmed when they bid farewell to the brothers they lost in the tragedy. I will continue to follow up so that these brothers get a permanent house as soon as possible. Also, I am aware that we are responsible for the entire education of the orphans who lost their parents in the accident and also for providing jobs to the unemployed youths who were affected by the accident. Let us all be with them to recover from this big crisis that has befallen these brothers,” said Mhatre.