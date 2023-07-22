Raigad Landslide: 5 More Bodies Recovered From Irshalwadi Debris, Death Toll Reaches 27

The rescue operation continued for the third consecutive day at Irshalwadi hill village in Raigad's Khalapur Taluka where the landslide hit on Wednesday night and recovered five more bodies from the debris amid heavy rainfall. The total number of bodies recovered reached 27.

A PTI report identified four of those whose bodies were retrieved as Mahi Madhu Tirkad (32), Aashi Pandurang (50), Bharati Madhu Bhutabra (18) and Kishan Tirkad (27).

“The rescue operation on Saturday was suspended around 6 pm and now the local administration will take a call on whether the operation will continue tomorrow or not,” said NDRF.

Rescue operations to continue on Sunday

However, the district administration confirmed that rescue operations will continue on Sunday. Of the five bodies recovered, three were females and two males, said NDRF. At present, 78 people are still missing.

On Saturday, around 1,175 persons from four units of NDRF, 80 personnel of TDRF, and over 600 workers of CIDCO were engaged in the rescue and relief work. Heavy rainfall and slippery mud made NDRF's rescue operation tough. Stench has started emanating from the decomposing bodies of people and animals trapped under the debris.

Meanwhile, the district administration has imposed section 144 at the incident site, preventing people from going there. As per the decision, at the landslide site and base camp area, only persons engaged in relief work will be allowed. There is a restriction on entry of citizens, tourists and trekkers other than charitable organizations from July 23 to August 6.

Risk of dangerous diseases

A statement issued in this regard stated that there is a high possibility of epidemic diseases spreading as the bodies of human beings and animals that have not been found yet have started decomposing.

Since a large number of people from nearby areas are visiting the site to see, the rescue operation has become difficult. “There is a high possibility of epidemic diseases spreading. Since the incident site is in a very remote area, continuous heavy rains, strong winds, and mosquito infestation are hindering the search operation. Due to continuous rain, the road leading to and from the incident site has become muddy and slippery. There is also a high possibility of more landslides at this place,” said the statement.

