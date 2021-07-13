Raigad guardian minister visits Kashid collapsed bridge, directs PWD to repair earliest to reopen for traffic

Aditi Tatkare, the Guardian Minister of Raigad district visited the affected areas in Raigad district including Kashid bridge that was collapsed due to heavy rainfall and directed the People Works Department (PWD) to speed up the repair work of the bridge and open it for the traffic. One person had died and two injured after a small bridge along the Alibag-Murud state highway collapsed on Sunday.

During the visit, PWD Engineer Rahul More, and other employees of the construction department were present.

Tatkare inspected the damaged bridge and instructed the local administration to take immediate action to provide financial assistance to the family of the deceased Vijay Chavan, a resident of Ekdara in Murud taluka. Chavan was in his motorbike and he fell into the collapsed bridge and died. Tatkare also inquired about the minor injuries sustained in the accident.