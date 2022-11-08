Raigad: For watching cockfights, enthusiasts were called through social media, 34 held in police raid

For watching cockfights, enthusiasts were called through social media, 34 held in police raid at Raigad. | Representative Image

Raigad: The Raigad police, in a midnight raid on Monday at a farm house, arrested 34 people and observed that hundreds of abscondings such as fighting of cocks were going on in the farm house. Shockingly, an entry fee of Rs 5,000—Rs 10,00,00—was charged for the event.

Superintendent of police, Somnath Ghuge in a video, revealed that cockfighting enthusiasts were called from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, and Raigad through social media. The fight is fought by tying a blade and knife to the chicken's leg, until the chicken on one side dies.

Special cocks were imported from southern states like Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. For the fight, the chickens are trained to become violent from the beginning.

The event was organised in a farm house

This special event was organised in a farm house amidst dense forests, about 100 km from Mumbai.

To join, a social media group was formed in which there were about 150 people, and entry fees of up to $5,000 were collected from everyone. Hundreds of nobles had reached Mumbai. Thane, Navi Mumbai Pune Raigad is involved in this.

According to the police, this is a kind of betting market, and such things are banned in India. In such a situation, as soon as the information was received, a total of 4 teams were formed by the police, and the farm house was surrounded and raided again.

The police had no idea about the number of people in the farm house

But even the police themselves had no idea how many people could be in the farm house; as soon as the raid started, there was a stampede. But still, 34 people were arrested red-handed by the police

But still, 34 people were arrested red-handed by the police. The police also found 76 chickens inside the farmhouse. The videos received from the police testify to the extent to which it was arranged, with halogen for light and chickens being fought on the ground with chairs and tables.

The chickens were trained to become so violent that despite a massive stampede, the chickens were seen fighting in the video. This fight of chickens goes on till the life of one side's chicken is lost.

From this, it can be understood how much craze there is in this type of betting game, where every bet costs lakhs of rupees.

Chickens were specially imported from the southern states

The reputation of cockfighting enthusiasts is associated with chicken, so these chickens were specially imported from the southern states. Because it is not like common chickens, its nature is violent from the beginning.

The chickens are also fed, and sometimes they are kept hungry so that they become violent when they see food and are bent on killing each other to get it. Apart from this, medicines like steroids are also given to the chickens.

For this, the villagers feed the rooster illegally with injections of dexamethasone, beta-methasone, and prednisol pills.

Tie a knife or blade to the chicken's leg

Tie a knife or blade to the chicken's leg with the help of thread before the fight begins.

With this knife or blade, the rooster strikes the opponent; the game is considered over only after the death of the opponent's chicken; a round circle is made in a part of the field; the chickens fight; this place is called Kukda Street; this is the most exciting part of the game. Chickens of the Asil species, whose scientific name is Gallus domesticus, are fought.

The eyes of this rooster are sharp and the legs are long, which is very helpful in the fight, in the cockfight, at different levels from one thousand to a thousand to lakhs. Only the fighters make bets when they raid Raigad and interrogate the accused.

The police have learned that 10 thousand to 10 lakhs, or even ten lakhs, were being claimed. The beak of former chickens is also made sharp so that the blade in the leg as well as the beak can be fully used.

