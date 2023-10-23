Raigad: Farmers To Begin Indefinite Hunger Strike For Preserving Villages Along Virar-Alibaug Highway | Freepik

On October 25th, farmers and villagers from Borle, Sangade, Belawli, and Palikhurd are taking a resolute stand by initiating an indefinite chain hunger strike. This powerful demonstration is scheduled to take place in an open area adjacent to Hotel Om Sai Malhar, near the toll plaza in Borle. The primary motivation behind this hunger strike is to secure the fulfillment of several critical demands.

Protesters demand proper relocation of displaced villagers

The heart of the matter revolves around the preservation of villages along the Virar to Alibaug highway, notably Bole, Sangade, Belawli, and Palikhurd. These villages face imminent destruction due to highway development, and the striking communities assert that the displaced residents should be given the option to relocate to their villages.

At the core of the protest lies the issue of resettlement and the various requirements arising from it. The inclusion of the villages of Mauje, Borle, and Sangade within the Naina/CIDCO project-9 in Native Village Thana, and its subsequent withdrawal, is of utmost concern. Additionally, there is a call for the regularization of all houses constructed outside the boundaries of Native Village Thana.

Hunger strike to address several pressing issues

This hunger strike, commencing on October 25th, is just one aspect of a broader movement addressing numerous pressing issues. It extends to the appeals made by various committees and farmers in Panvel, Navi Mumbai, and Uran, urging participation in this united demonstration for change. The unity and resilience of these communities are a testament to their dedication to the cause.

