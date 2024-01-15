Raigad District Officials Deny Sickness Claims At Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Inauguration

PM Modi inaugurates Mumbai Trans Harbour Link | X/@ANI

Contrary to the reports that close to 1,300 people reported sick during Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) inauguration event, the Raigad district health officials has said that not a single person was reported ‘sick’ during the event. It has been reported that about 1,300 people of more than one lakh attendees at the event reported sick due to dehydration and headache after exposure to heat for long hours.

"Media is reporting false news"

“The news appearing in a section of media is completely false. No person was reported sick during the event. The Raigad district administration had made arrangement for lunch, snacks and water which were utilized by those who had come to witness the event and hear out the Prime Minister. We had only given OPD treatment to those in need,” Raigad district civil surgeon Dr. Ambadas Deomane said.

Efforts taken by the administration to prevent such incidents

In an effort to provide medical services to the attendees of the event, and prevent tragic incident like the one that happened during Maharashtra Bhushan award presentation ceremony held at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai on April 16, 2023, the district administration had set up a 500-bed modern hospital at the NMIA site. The hospital had all the modern equipment and fortunately no complaints of dehydration or any other related medical issue was reported during the function.

“The makeshift hospital was attended by 400 doctors and nursing staff and possessed all the required medicines along with modern healthcare solutions. The facility also had an ICU to cater to the people. Besides, we had also made available 44 ambulances, of which 17 were cardiac and the rest 27 will have basic life support system. We ensured ventilator support and full proof medical facility for the function which was witnessed by a huge crowd,” Dr Deomane said.