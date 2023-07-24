Raigad District Congress President Mahendra Gharat Visits Flood Affected Chirner Village; Assures All Help

Raigad District Congress President Mahendra Gharat visits flood affected Chirner village. | FPJ

Raigad District Congress President Mahendra Gharat visited Chirner to assess the flood-affected region and assured all help to affected residents. He inspected the entire village and interacted with families whose houses were damaged due to flash floods following heavy rainfall last week.

Soon after reviewing the situation, Gharat met concerned officials of the district and requested to conduct a Panchnama (assessment) of the damages. He also assured to discuss the matter with the Guardian Minister and Chief Minister to seek aid and support for the affected villagers.

During the visit, the residents praised Gharat's support for them in the time of need and expressed that expect him to fulfill their needs and address the challenges they were facing.

Gharat was accompanied by other party leaders, including Member of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee and former Raigad Zilla Parishad member Dr. Manish Patil, Senior Vice President Milind Padgaonkar, Zilla Parishad Member Bajirao Pardeshi, and District Vice President.

