 Raigad District Congress President Mahendra Gharat Visits Flood Affected Chirner Village; Assures All Help
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiRaigad District Congress President Mahendra Gharat Visits Flood Affected Chirner Village; Assures All Help

Raigad District Congress President Mahendra Gharat Visits Flood Affected Chirner Village; Assures All Help

He inspected the entire village and interacted with families whose houses were damaged due to flash floods following heavy rainfall last week.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, July 24, 2023, 10:17 AM IST
article-image
Raigad District Congress President Mahendra Gharat visits flood affected Chirner village. | FPJ

Raigad District Congress President Mahendra Gharat visited Chirner to assess the flood-affected region and assured all help to affected residents. He inspected the entire village and interacted with families whose houses were damaged due to flash floods following heavy rainfall last week.

Raigad District Congress President Mahendra Gharat visited Chirner to assess the flood-affected region and assured all help.

Raigad District Congress President Mahendra Gharat visited Chirner to assess the flood-affected region and assured all help. | FPJ

Soon after reviewing the situation, Gharat met concerned officials of the district and requested to conduct a Panchnama (assessment) of the damages. He also assured to discuss the matter with the Guardian Minister and Chief Minister to seek aid and support for the affected villagers.

During the visit, the residents praised Gharat's support for them in the time of need and expressed that expect him to fulfill their needs and address the challenges they were facing.

Raigad District Congress President Mahendra Gharat visited Chirner to assess the flood-affected region and assured all help.

Raigad District Congress President Mahendra Gharat visited Chirner to assess the flood-affected region and assured all help. | FPJ

Gharat was accompanied by other party leaders, including Member of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee and former Raigad Zilla Parishad member Dr. Manish Patil, Senior Vice President Milind Padgaonkar, Zilla Parishad Member Bajirao Pardeshi, and District Vice President.

Read Also
Maharashtra: All Schools To Remain Closed In Raigad Amid Heavy Rain Forecast
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Raigad District Congress President Mahendra Gharat Visits Flood Affected Chirner Village; Assures...

Raigad District Congress President Mahendra Gharat Visits Flood Affected Chirner Village; Assures...

Maharashtra: All Schools To Remain Closed In Raigad Amid Heavy Rain Forecast

Maharashtra: All Schools To Remain Closed In Raigad Amid Heavy Rain Forecast

Maharashtra: Man Falls Into Saptakund Waterfalls At Ajanta Caves While Clicking Selfie; Rescue Video...

Maharashtra: Man Falls Into Saptakund Waterfalls At Ajanta Caves While Clicking Selfie; Rescue Video...

Mumbai: FPJ Felicitates 25 High Scorers In Board Exams From BMC Schools; Education Officer, Actor...

Mumbai: FPJ Felicitates 25 High Scorers In Board Exams From BMC Schools; Education Officer, Actor...

'We Ensure That No One Suffers For Want Of Blood': Social Worker Nitin Maniar

'We Ensure That No One Suffers For Want Of Blood': Social Worker Nitin Maniar