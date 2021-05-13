Raigad: District administration forms Pediatric Task Force for the possible third wave of COVID 19

The Raigad district has also started the preparation for the possible third wave of COVID 19. The district administration will set up Paediatric Task Force for the district including Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC). Private hospitals are also creating separate COVID pediatric facilities to meet the possible demands.

Nidhi Chaudhary, the Raigad district collector said, “The possible third wave may affect children, pregnant women, tribal and people living in far off areas.”

She added that she held a video conference meeting with pediatrician where government and private doctors discussed the planning for the third wave. “We are arranging training of nurses and paramedics about ICMR’s treatment protocol of kids,” said Chaudhary, adding that the district administration is already monitoring pediatric and ANC closely.

The district administration has around 2449 oxygen beds and they are going to add another 500 oxygen beds by the end of this month.

In addition, the new private facilities like JSW Sanjeevani Hospital or Reliance jumbo among others will have dedicated pediatric facilities. “By the end of the month, we have a total of 3000 Oxygen beds and that’s a strong number considering that only around 5% of active COVID patients need O2 therapy,” said Chaudhary.

Chaudhary also informed that the district administration has sufficient oxygen available. “We don’t have dearth of O2 in the district. There is already 643 MT O2 is generated in the district and by the end of the month, an additional 7 T oxygen will be added,” said Chaudhary.