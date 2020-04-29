Raigad collector brings back 26 students and 7 adults from Kota amid lockdown

While 70 state transport buses left Dhule in Maharashtra on Wednesday morning to bring back students stranded at Kota in Rajasthan due to the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, a batch of 26 students and seven parents of Raigad district arrived in Kharghar on Wednesday morning. The credit goes to Nidhi Chaudhary, collector of Raigad district who acted fast after getting consent from the state government and brought back students with the help of the collector of Kota district.

Students and their parents heaved a sigh of relief after they reached Kharghar early morning of April 29.

All the students underwent a mandatory health check-up at the Gram Vikas Bhawan in Kharghar soon after they arrived, and fortunately, all of them were asymptomatic. However, they were put on mandatory 14 days home quarantined.