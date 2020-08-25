Raigad Building Collapse: Death rises to three, many still feared trapped

The incident took place on Monday evening in the Kajalpura area of the town. The ‘Tariq Garden’ building, just 10 years old, with 48 units and housing 200-225 people, collapsed around 6pm. The local administration, including the police and fire brigade, is currently carrying out search and rescue operation.

Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are also present at the spot to carry out rescue operations.

Meanwhile, NDRF Director General Satya Pradhan gave an update about Raigad building collapse on his Twitter handle and wrote: "NDRF teams on the site; carrying out SAR operation; with all special equipment; canine Squad being used; NDRF Commandant monitoring real-time." Maharashtra Ministers Aditi Tatkare and Eknath Shinde visited the spot to review the rescue operations last evening. Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed the Director-General (DG), NDRF to provide all possible assistance for rescue operations at the incident site.