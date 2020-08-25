Raigad building collapse: 60 rescued, 30 feared to be trapped under debris

"Those with serious injuries were taken to Mumbai for advanced treatment. The probe has begun. We wish that Special Investigation Team should be constituted," she added.

Eknath Shinde said," It is an unfortunate incident. One person died and seven have been injured. The rescue operation is going on. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that the government will help the affected families." Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed the Director-General (DG), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to provide all possible assistance for rescue operations at the incident site.

IPS, DG NDRF, Satya Narayan Pradhan took to Twitter and informed that three NDRF teams are rushing from Pune for rescue operation with all special equipment. NDRF Maharashtra Commandant monitoring situation real-time.