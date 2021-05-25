Raid on Twitter: MVA partners in Maharashtra slam Centre

Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi partners NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress on Tuesday slammed the Centre after the Delhi Police’s Special Cell served a notice to Twitter India in connection with the probe into the alleged 'Covid toolkit' matter, with two teams descending on its offices in Delhi and Gurgaon,

‘’Twitter is a medium for me and millions of Indians to express our thoughts and views. By raiding offices of Twitter India, the government is trying to muzzle these voices,’’ said Nawab Malik, NCP chief spokesman and Maharashtra Minister of Minority Affairs.

‘’This act is highly condemnable, freedom of speech and expression is a fundamental right and cannot be curbed,’’ noted Malik.

On the other hand, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala in a tweet said, ‘’Cowardly raid on @Twitter unleashed by Delhi Police exposes lame-duck attempts to hide the fraudulent toolkit by BJP leaders. Such attempts to murder freedom of speech lay bare the BJP’s guilt.’’

‘’#TwitterIndiaRaid is ‘’reverse investigation’’ of innocent by the ‘’guilty.’’ Crime is committed by BJP leaders. Fake #toolkit is put up by BJP leaders. Raid should be on BJP office BUT… #TwitterIndia is raided! Declared Ministers accounts as #ManipulatedMedia also,’’ he said in another tweet.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut alleged that social media or 'toolkits' were used by the BJP to target opponents, adding that when it faced a backlash, it put pressure through various ways. Raut said, "Social media or toolkit was used by the BJP previously. However, when it faces a backlash, it is carrying out raids, apprehending some people or pressuring through various ways." "We are watching it and enjoying it," he added.

‘’A debate is going on in the country and across the world about toolkits and social media, said Raut.

Meanwhile, Raut said he will distribute sweets in the Raj Bhavan when the list of 12 members for nomination in the state legislative council is signed by the governor.