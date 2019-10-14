Rahul Gandhi’s Made in Dharavi connect

Mumbai: Having a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brainchild "Make In India," former Congress party chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the scheme would not succeed if the government continues to neglect Dharavi. The parliamentarian, who was in the city on Sunday, slammed the Union as well as Maharashtra government on various counts.

Gandhi, who was in a Congress pocket, was welcomed by a huge crowd of over thousands of citizens, who kept raising "chowkidaar hi choir hai" and other slogans against the ruling dispensation.

"The future of India lies in Dharavi. It is a symbol of India's innovation but PM Modi does not connect with this part of Mumbai. He is not aware that it is only Dharavi that can compete with Chinese goods," Gandhi said.

"The government does not want to speak of economics, they only speak of rockets, Mars mission and the Moon," Gandhi said.

He further added, "The government must not forget that Congress understood that rockets won't satisfy the needs of the poor citizens but economy would."

Rekindling his "chowkidaar" attack on PM Modi, Gandhi said that while the citizens were being looted of their hard-earned money, Modi was busy doing "chowkidaari" of 15 persons.

"Modi is doing chowkidaari of only 15 persons. He has waived their loans worth Rs 5 lakh crore. But when it comes to waiving the loans of the poor and farmers, the government turns a blind eye," Gandhi alleged.

"Modi brought in notebandi claiming black money would come out. But I want to know whether anyone saw Ambani or Adani in the serpentine queues? This PM has transferred the hard earned money of the poor into accounts of Ambani and Adani," Gandhi alleged.