Rahul Gandhi to hold 3 rallies tomorrow in Maharashtra

Mumbai: In an embarassement to ruling BJP and Shiv Sena, who have been claiming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had left the country to avoid campa­ign in Maharashtra, Gandhi will visit the state and address 3 rallies on Sunday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will kickstart the party’s poll campaign on Sunday afternoon at Asua (Latur) for Congress candidate Basavaran M Patil, followed by Chandivali and Dharavi in Mumbai for the party nominees Naseem Khan and Varsha Gaikwad, respectively.

Congress leadership in the state is also requesting him to give time to address rallies in all over Maharashtra.

According to Khan, Gandhi will discuss and expose the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance on various issues concerning the Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative Bank scam in which lakhs of depositors have been badly hit ahead of the festival season.

He will also touch on the merciless tree-choppings of 2,100 trees in 40 hours — at the rate of one tree per minute — last weekend by the Mumbai Metro Railway Corporation Ltd (MMRCL), which led to a huge public outcry. He will also speak on major issue of unemployment among the youths, the plights of farmers, inflation, and the fall of Mumbai from its status as a financial centre in the development race.