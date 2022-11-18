Rahul Gandhi receives anonymous threat; letter claims will be bombed as soon as Bharat Jodo Yatra reaches Indore

Rahul Gandhi receives anonymous threat; letter claims will be bombed as soon as he reaches Indore |

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has received a bomb threat. Rahul Gandhi has been threatened with being bombed as soon as he arrives in Indore, in Madhya Pradesh.

Before Bharat Jodo Yatra reaches Madhya Pradesh, there has been a stir after an anonymous threat was issued to Rahul Gandhi in Indore. The letter threatens to kill Rahul Gandhi. The police have now started investigating this matter.

It was learned that the threatening letter was left by an unknown person outside a sweet shop on Friday morning. The police have started searching for the accused on the basis of CCTV footage installed nearby.

This threat comes a day after he gave a statement to the media on Veer Savarkar. Gandhi's comment on Savarkar began a stir in the political circles of Maharashtra.

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.