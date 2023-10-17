Rahul Gandhi Moves Bombay HC To Quash Criminal Defamation Case Against Him For Allegedly Linking RSS With Gauri Lankesh Murder

Rahul Gandhi | Twitter@INC (Representational Pic)

Congress leader and Member of Parliament, Rahul Gandhi, has approached the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of the criminal defamation proceedings initiated against him for his statements connecting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh in 2017.

Gandhi approached the HC after the Borivali Magistrate Court, refused to dismiss the defamation complaint filed against him by advocate Dhrituman Joshi.

Joshi, in 2017, filed a complaint against Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and CPI Secretary Sitaram Yechuri.

On September 5, 2017, journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead outside her home in Bangalore by unknown assailants.

Joshi has claimed that while watching the news a day later, he saw Gandhi's interview outside the Parliament wherein the latter allegedly said that whoever spoke against the BJP-RSS ideology is pressured, beaten, attacked or killed.

In another interview, Joshi claims, Yechury told the media that RSS was responsible for the journalist's killing.

The advocate claimed the statements were made without any proof of official statement and they belittled “the RSS in the eyes of the common public”.

The Borivali magistrate, in February 2019, issued summons to both Gandhi and Yechury. They appeared before the magistrate in July 2019.

Seeking quashing of the complaint, Gandhi said that the statements made by him and Yechury were made at separate places, and hence a joint trial should not be conducted.

However, the magistrate refused to dismiss Joshi’s complaint, following which he approached the HC.

Court dismisses complaint against Sonia Gandhi

The magistrate court had dismissed the complaint against Sonia Gandhi.

The Congress leader’s plea contends that the magistrate had violated the mandatory provision related to the joinder of charges, which would vitiate the trial. His plea read: “That the Ld. Magistrate failed to appreciate that disregarding the provisions forbidding joinder of charges will amount to a breach of the mandatory requirements of law and will vitiate the whole trial.”

The remarks were made at distinct places and at different times by two separate and distinct individuals belonging to different political parties with contrasting ideologies, the plea contended.

Apart from quashing the magistrate’s order refusing to dismiss a complaint against him, Gandhi has also sought quashing of the criminal proceedings initiated by the magistrate.

Pending hearing in his plea, Gandhi has sought interim stay on the proceedings that have been initiated against him.

