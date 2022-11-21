Rahul Gandhi claims BJP's actions to be blamed for growing distress in Maharashtra

Rahul Gandhi during his Maharashtra leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra |

After Bharat Jodo Yatra completes its Maharashtra leg, the Congress MP Mr Rahul Gandhi in a special message to the people of the state targeted BJP and claimed that the root cause of distress is the BJP government’s actions, which concentrate wealth and power in the hands of a few. ‘’It is worsened by their agenda of dividing Indians against each other using culture, religion, caste and language,’’ Gandhi added.

‘’In Maharashtra, we heard from farmers whose long-standing distress has worsened in recent years due to rising costs, uncertain prices and the failure of insurance schemes to support farmers in bad years. We also heard from Maharashtra’s youth, who are worried about finding work which meets their dreams, despite hard work and sacrifice. Adivasis, who are the original inhabitants of our country, struggle to get their rights – with laws meant to guarantee their rights diluted every day,’’ said Mr Gandhi.

However, he pointed out, ‘’Standing against this agenda is Maharashtra’s rich progressive tradition. It remains vibrant, with several dedicated civil society organizations and forward-thinking artists from the literary, cultural and film spheres. We are grateful for their wholehearted support to the Yatra, and for enriching our understanding and imagination. We also extend our thanks to the media for their participation.’’

‘’The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Maharashtra paying tribute to Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and we leave today from Buldhana district, where his mother Rajmata Jijabai was born. It is our privilege to take inspiration from them, as well as the great social reformers and sants of Maharashtra – Shahuji Maharaj, Jotiba and Savitriba Phule, Ahilyabai Holkar, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Shirdi Sai Baba, Gajanan Maharaj and many others. For centuries, these great men and women have spread the message of equality, fraternity and social justice. This the message of the Bharat Jodo Yatra as well, and we are humbled to be walking in their footsteps,’’ said Mr Gandhi.

He said that he and the party were very grateful for the overwhelming response of the people of Maharashtra – from the large crowds who walked every morning despite the cold, to the lakhs who attended our public rallies in Nanded and Shegaon. Large numbers of women and youth joined us, which was especially heartening.

‘’We had many opportunities in Maharashtra and India. We visited historical temples and gurudwaras, and walked with Warkaris, Bhikkhus and Sufis. We celebrated Birsa Munda ji’s 157th birth anniversary with Adivasis from across India, honoured Indira Gandhi ji’s birth anniversary with a Shakti walk to celebrate women, and met tens of thousands of Adivasi women,’’ said Mr Gandhi.

Mr Gandhi, who stoked controversy over his remarks on VD Savarkar, made it a point to remember the Chhatrapati Shivaji. ‘’We leave the land of Chatrapati Shivaji with gratitude to the people of Maharashtra, whose hospitality and overwhelming response has re-invigorated us as we enter Madhya Pradesh,’’ he added.