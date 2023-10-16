Rabies Free Mumbai Campaign: More Than 14,000 Strays Vaccinated | FPJ

Mumbai: Between September 29 and October 10, the BMC along with NGOs vaccinated 14,191 strays, including 9,493 dogs and 4,698 cats. A part of the Centre's initiative, the drive – 'Rabies Free Mumbai Campaign' – was implemented in the densely-populated areas of Dahisar Kandivali, Borivali, Malad, Powai, Kanjurmarg, Bhandup, Nahur and Mulund. A total of 15 teams were part of the campaign; each team had one person to give vaccines, one for collection of information and one to monitor the process.

Deonar Abattoir MD Dr Kalimpasha Pathan said, “People who adopt pets should get them vaccinated besides registering related information on the BMC's website.” The ministries of central health and family welfare as well as animal husbandry and fisheries have jointly made an action plan to eradicate rabies from the country by 2030. To achieve the goal, the BMC has signed contracts with the organisations working for animal welfare.