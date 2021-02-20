Rabale MIDC police rescue teenager from Haryana, 19-year-old held

Rabale MIDC police arrested a 19-year-old man from Gurgaon in Haryana and rescued a teenage girl who was kidnapped on February 1. The accused had befriended while playing an online game and allegedly raped the girl several times on the pretext of marriage.

The arrested accused identified as Tabij Tufel Khan, is a resident of Sarouli village at sector 18 in Gurgaon in Haryana.

The family of the girl had registered a complaint on February 1 after the girl went missing in the afternoon. The Rabale MIDC police registered a case of kidnapping under section 363 of IPC and started the investigation.