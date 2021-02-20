Rabale MIDC police rescue teenager from Haryana, 19-year-old held

Rabale MIDC police arrested a 19-year-old man from Gurgaon in Haryana and rescued a teenage girl who was kidnapped on February 1. The accused had befriended while playing an online game and allegedly raped the girl several times on the pretext of marriage.
The arrested accused identified as Tabij Tufel Khan, is a resident of Sarouli village at sector 18 in Gurgaon in Haryana.
The family of the girl had registered a complaint on February 1 after the girl went missing in the afternoon. The Rabale MIDC police registered a case of kidnapping under section 363 of IPC and started the investigation.
The police found in technical analysis that the girl was moving in Delhi, Gurgaon and Uttar Pradesh area with the suspected man. "We sent three separate teams to Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh to trace the girl," said Ramchandra Ghadge, senior police inspector from Rabale MIDC police station. He added that the team finally traced the accused at sector 18 in Gurgaon.
With the help of local police, the police arrested Khan from Gurgaon and rescued the girl. Police said that during the interrogation, it revealed that Khan developed a friendship with the 17-year-old girl while playing an online game. "Later, he took the girl in Haryana and reportedly raped her four to five times," said Ghadge.
Based on it, the police invoked section 376 of IPC and sections 4,8, and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.