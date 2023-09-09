R M Dhariwal Foundation To Organise Collective Recitation Of ‘Sri Uvasaggaharam Stotra’ In Pune

Shobha Rasiklal Dhariwal |

As is the tradition every year, this year too, the grand event of collective recitation of the "Sri Uvasaggaharam Stotra" is being organized.

The first program of the mass recitation of the revered "Sri Uvasaggaharam Stotra," considered highly auspicious among Jains, took place in 2017 in the presence of philanthropist Rasiklal Dhariwal. Similarly, in 2018, it was graced by the presence of Bharat Gaurav, Shantidut Jain Digambaramuni, and Acharya Shri Pulakasagarji Maharaj, along with ten thousand Jains and other devotees. In 2019, Jain Acharya Samrat Dr. Shivmuniji Maharaj led the program, with fifteen thousand Jains participating.

In light of the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, the event was conducted via YouTube, led by Ramnik Muniji. In 2021, Shri Tarak Rishiji continued the tradition, allowing thousands of people to benefit from the online recitation of Uvasaggahar Stotra while staying at home. In 2022, it was held in the presence of Upapvartini Mahasati Shri Sumitra ji.

Happiness and prosperity

"It is believed that due to the regular recitation of Sri Uvasaggaram Stotra, worldly sufferings such as diseases, enemies etc. will be removed and happiness and prosperity will be achieved by human beings.

Dr. Sadhvi Kumudaltaji Adithana-4, the programme of "Uvasaggaharam Stotra Sangeetamaya Pathan" will be held by R.M.Dhariwal Foundation President Janhvi Dhariwal Balan and vice president Shobha Rasiklal Dhariwal on Sunday 10th September 2023 from 4 to 5 PM at Rasiklal Dhariwal Shanak Bhavan, Yash Lawns, Bibvewadi in Pune.

