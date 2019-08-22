Quota aftermath: State forms panel to suggest adequate education seats

Mumbai: To allay concerns of the 'open' category students in view of creation of SEBC and EWS quotas, the BJP-led Maharashtra government on Wednesday set up a committee to review and recommend suggestions for creation of adequate seats for all types of students.

The move also has political connotations as the state is going to polls in September-October this year. As per a government resolution (GR) issued by the general administration department, the panel will be headed by additional secretary (services), GAD.

Other members of the committee are among senior officials from the departments of school education, higher and technical education, backward class, medical education and law and judiciary.

The committee has been asked to submit its report within three months, the GR stated. It mentioned about fear and disappointment among the open category students after the quantum of seats available for them in education shrinking after introduction of 12 per cent reservation for the Marathas under SEBC (Socially and Economically Backward Class) category and the 10 per cent quota for the economically weaker section (EWS) among the general category.

The committee is expected to review the existing reservation in educational sector and available seats followed by recommendations to provide sufficient seats for the open category students, it stated.

On November 30 last year, the Maharashtra legislature passed a bill proposing 16 per cent reservation for Marathas under the SEBC category. The Centre had last year announced 10 per cent quota in the general category for the economically weaker section (EWS).

The Maharashtra government later decided to implement it. With SEBC and EWS quotas, the overall percentage of reservation in Maharashtra now stands way above the 50 per cent cap set by the Supreme Court.