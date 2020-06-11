QS world university rankings: IIT Bombay slips 20 ranks, Mumbai University out of list

Mumbai: In the top-200 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2021 declared on Wednesday, the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, has slipped 20 ranks to 172. It is, however, among only three institutes from India to find a place in the annual rankings, the other two being the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, and IIT Delhi While IISc Bangalore stood at the 154th position, up from 184 last year, IIT Delhi secured a rank of 193, down from 182 the previous year.

Though IIT Bombay secured the first position in India with an overall score of 46 out of 100, the institute slid from its rank of 152 in the rankings declared last year. Commenting on this, Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director of IIT Bombay, said, "We are concerned about the drop in global rankings as it appears to be linked to the Academic Reputation (AR) portion of the rankings.

Our AR score remained close to that of the past year resulting in the drop in ranking while it is generally supposed to improve." The rankings are based on six indicators -- academic reputation, employer reputation, citations per faculty, faculty to student ration, international faculty ratio and international student ratio for 2021.

QS World University Rankings are announced a year ahead. Based on these indicators, out of a maximum of 100 points, IIT Bombay scored 50.4 on academic reputation, 74.2 on employer reputation, 53.1 on citation per faculty, 36.2 on faculty student ratio, 3.9 on international faculty and 1.6 on international students. Chaudhuri added, "We witnessed a drop in faculty to student ratio which we speculate may have been caused by an enhanced student intake last year related to the EWS reservation." The University of Mumbai (MU), which stood in the `801 to 1,000’ bracket in the QS Global World Ranking 2020, did not find a place on the list this year. MU authorities were not available for comment.