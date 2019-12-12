Qatar Investment Authority invest Rs 3,200 crore in Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited

Besides this, both have agreed to various other green initiatives to combat climate change and facilitate the transition to a sustainable, low-carbon economy.

Adani Electricity said it serves over three million consumers spread across 400 square km in Mumbai and its suburbs, meeting close to 2,000 MW of power demand. Group chairman Gautam Adani said, “We are delighted to embark on this partnership.

Together, we will continue to work towards improving the reliability of supply and enhancing consumer satisfaction for over 3 million AEML consumers served in Mumbai.’’