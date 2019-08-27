PWD engineers cleared in Nashik bribery case

Nashik: The suspended executive engineer of the public works department, Satish Chikhlikar and branch engineer Jagdish Wagh, have been acquitted in a bribery case involving a contractor.

Chikhlikar and Wagh were accused of accepting Rs 22,000 for sanctioning the contractor's bill of Rs 3.69 lakh. On April 30, ACB laid a trap for these two engineers and they were later arrested.

A charge sheet in this matter was filed on June 3, 2014 and by December 7, 2017, the trial got underway. On July 12, 2018, the files related to the case mysteriously disappeared.

The district magistrate's court ordered that a complaint should be filed with the Sarkarwada police station. After this, the entire case was dismissed and Chikhlikar has been acquitted.