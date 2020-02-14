Put up a united show, CM Uddhav Thackeray tells spokespersons

Mumbai: Amidst BJP’s attempt to expose division among the ruling partners Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the maiden meeting with the spokespersons asked them to aggressively and in one voice defend the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and counter BJP’s charges. His message was to give BJP’s troll party an befitting reply by providing the facts and figures.

Thackeray and Congress minister Ashok Chavan met spokespersons from Sena, NCP and Congress at the Varsha bungalow late on Thursday evening and repeatedly told them to better coordination among the three allies and government to strongly project the MVA functioning, its programmes and development policies.

Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande told FPJ, “CM insisted there should be proper coordination among the three partners while detailing information about MVA government and its policies. It should be projected well among the viewers. Moreover, the trollers should be replied immediately with facts and figures.”

She said even though there are three parties in the MVA government, but when it comes to governance they should speak in unison. “This was the clear message from the CM,” she noted.

Thackeray’s briefing comes at a time when differences surfaced between Thackeray and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on handing over over the Elgar Parishad case to NIA. Besides, on providing up to 100 units of power for free, Dy CM Ajit Pawar and Energty Minister Nitin Raut voiced different views. Thackeray told the spokespersons BJP was making all out efforts to divide ruling partners and it has been declaring new deadlines for the government’s fall. “BJP should be exposed thoroughly by putting up a show of unity among the allies,” Kayande said.

NCP spokesperson Vidya Chavan said CM insisted spokespersons must immediately clarify the BJP’s wrong projection of the MVA government. Congress spoke­s­person Atul Londhe said CM wants the alliance partners should not fall into the trap of the BJP’s narrative. “Instead, there should be unity and cohesiveness among alliance partners while defending the government decisions,” he viewed.