Pushpa Effect: Missing Truck Replaced By Container Full Of Red Sanders Worth ₹10 Crore At Nhava Sheva Port

A smuggling plot from the movie Pushpa took on a real-life twist, in true Bollywood style, when an entire truck with a sealed container of Western commode toilet seat consignment mysteriously disappeared after a customs check. Shortly thereafter, a new truck bearing identical details to the missing container arrived at BMCT Port Terminal (Nhava Sheva), containing 9.6 metric tons of red sanders (red sandalwood), a sought-after commodity often shrouded in secrecy. The smuggling syndicate behind this operation executed their plan with theatrical precision until they ran out of luck. Both the missing and the replacement containers were meticulously weighed to match exactly 9.6 metric tons, as recorded on the customs clearance documents, to avoid any suspicion.

As this illicit cargo was on the verge of being shipped internationally, the Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch (SIIB-Export) of the Customs, received a crucial tip-off. Responding with urgency, a team of 15 officers launched a high-stakes operation on the night of September 03. Their decisive action led to the successful tracking and interception of the consignment, unraveling a sophisticated smuggling plot involving red sanders.

According to sources, the intercepted consignment was intended for export to Sharjah, UAE. The seized red sandalwood logs have a market value of approximately Rs 10 crore. Officials have found that the smuggling operation is organised and interstate in nature, potentially involving international connections. The owner of the transport company, Akshay Bhausaheb, and the driver, Ganesh Mahadev Sukhadhare, have been arrested by SIIB and presented before the Uran Court on Saturday. Both individuals have been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody while SIIB thoroughly investigates their involvement in the red sanders smuggling operation. The exporter and holder of the Import Export Code (IEC) is currently absconding. SIIB’s Preliminary investigations suggest that the 9.6 tons of red sanders seized are just a fraction of a larger shipment. Ongoing searches and investigations are intensifying.

A senior officer, speaking on the condition of anonymity, has revealed the elaborate scheme behind the recent red sanders smuggling operation. The officer disclosed that a truck, loaded with a sealed container declared as a western commode toilet seat consignment, was stationed at Surveshwar CFS, JNPT SEZ, Sector-7, Navi Mumbai. Elite Exim Trading, the ITC holder, had officially declared the cargo as a delivery destined for a Sharjah-based company. On September 2, the container underwent rigorous scrutiny and received customs clearance from the SIIB. Following this, the truck was dispatched to JNCH Port for loading onto an international vessel. However, the truck and its sealed container mysteriously disappeared during transit. In a startling development, a truck of identical specifications, including size, weight, and the same container number of disappeared container number, arrived at the BMCT port terminal (Nhava Sheva). It bore the same customs clearance documents issued by the SIIB. This replacement container, though appearing legitimate, was found to contain 9.6 metric tons of red sandalwood logs intended for smuggling. Acting on a critical tip-off, the SIIB mobilised a team of 15 officers to conduct a thorough inspection of all containers bound for international shipment. Their diligent examination led to the interception of the container containing the illicit cargo, unraveling a complex and high-profile smuggling scheme.

Elite Exim Trading, a leading supplier in India with an Import Export Code (IEC), specialises in ceramic products such as toilet articles, tableware, and kitchenware. The company also exports items made from stone, plaster, and cement, showcasing a diverse product portfolio. Based in Mira Road, Thane, Maharashtra, the company is currently under scrutiny, with its owner absconding.

Officials have revealed that the recently seized consignment of red sandalwood logs represents only a fraction of a much larger smuggling operation. The remaining logs are suspected to be stored in nearby district go-downs. This consignment, believed to have arrived from Andhra Pradesh some time ago, is part of a complex and extensive smuggling scheme.