Purohit wasting court’s time: Malegaon blast victim’s father

Mumbai: The father of a victim in the 2008 Malegaon blast trial has opposed the plea by accused Lt Col Prasad Purohit that sought an in-camera trial and sought its rejection by imposing heavy costs. The plea said that the accused is wasting the court's time by filing repeated applications.

The reply cited the observations of the Bombay High Court while quashing an order for in-camera trial by a special court in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case in which the HC had called the press "the most important watchdog of public interest in a democracy".

It said further that an open trial maintains the public's confidence in the administration of justice and called the open court system a 'cornerstone of common law'. It said further that "in camera proceedings are an anathema to fair and impartial justice in a democratic society and for just administration."

The response stated further that the open court principle requires that court proceedings are open and accessible to the public and the media. It reasoned that this is the reason the SC and various High Courts have started live streaming of proceedings, which is appreciated by every corner of society.

It also pointed out that such a plea can only be made for the purpose of protection of a witness and can be made only by a witness or by the prosecutor and that the accused cannot make such a plea.

The reply mentioned four instances where similar pleas have been decided by the special court and said that these have been decided and not challenged in the Bombay High Court.

In the explosion that took place on September 29, 2008, at Malegaon town of the state's Nashik district, six persons were killed and over 100 injured.