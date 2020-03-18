Pune's famous Vaishali and Roopali restaurants shut amidst coronavirus pandemic; Twitter can't keep calm

Pune's famous Vaishali and Roopali restaurants, serving delectable south Indian delicacies, on the Fergusson College Road have been shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic which has rocked the world and has claimed 7,989 lives so far and infected 198,737 worldwide.
Ever since the Punekars heard the news of their favourite eateries being closed, they weren't able to keep calm and expressed their feelings on Twitter.
A Twitter user wrote, "Punekars will finally understand the gravity of the situation now that Vaishali and Roopali is closed down."
Here are some of the reactions on the microblogging site:
Not just Vaishali and Roopali, markets and shops in Pune and the adjoining twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad are also shut down. The iconic Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple in the city has also been closed for devotees.
“We have decided to close the temple for few days on the background of positive cases of COVID-19 being reported in the city. A notice has been placed at the temple premises to inform the devotees,” Ashok Godse , president, Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple Trust told HT.
Pune has registered the most number of postive cases of coronavirus in the state of Maharashtra. So far 17 cases have been registered in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad.
In Maharashtra, 41 confirmed cases have been recorded so far and one person has died due to the virus on Tuesday in Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital.
However, the people tested postive in India rose to 147 on Wednesday, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)