Pune's famous Vaishali and Roopali restaurants shut amidst coronavirus pandemic; Twitter can't keep calm

Pune's famous Vaishali and Roopali restaurants, serving delectable south Indian delicacies, on the Fergusson College Road have been shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic which has rocked the world and has claimed 7,989 lives so far and infected 198,737 worldwide.

Ever since the Punekars heard the news of their favourite eateries being closed, they weren't able to keep calm and expressed their feelings on Twitter.

A Twitter user wrote, "Punekars will finally understand the gravity of the situation now that Vaishali and Roopali is closed down."

Here are some of the reactions on the microblogging site: