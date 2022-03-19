Pune: Youth killed by lover's kin, four arrested

Pune: A 22-year-old man in Maharashtra's Pune was allegedly killed by the family members of a girl for having an affair with her against their will.

"Pradyunya Kamble (22) was murdered by four persons on Wednesday in Dangat Patil Industrial Estate area of Pune," said Shankar Khatke, Police Inspector, Warje Police station.

According to Khatke, the initial investigation has so far revealed that the accused family was not ready to accept the love affair between the girl and the deceased. They wanted Kamble to end the relationship with the girl.

"Kamble had gone to the Dangat Patil Industrial Estate area on Wednesday night. The accused attacked him with knife, cement block and iron rod leading to his death," said Khatke.

Police have arrested Vijay Paygude, his son Ajay Paygude, and his wife in connection with the case. One Ajay's friend has also been arrested in connection with the case.

An FIR has been registered against the four of them at Warje Malwadi police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including charges of murder.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 08:49 AM IST