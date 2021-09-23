e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Supreme Court to set up committee to probe Pegasus scandal
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 01:27 PM IST

Pune woman dupes Dehradun man of over Rs 17 lakhs under pretext of marriage proposal; 3 arrested

ANI
Representative Image | Pixabay

Representative Image | Pixabay

Advertisement

Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday arrested three people from Pune for allegedly duping a Dehradun resident of Rs 17,10,000 through a matrimonial website.

As per information shared by Uttarakhand STF Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh, the three accused include a Nigerian national, a woman associate and a sim card dealer.

"The accused woman befriended the complainant through a fake profile on a matrimonial site and collected Rs 17,10,000 under the pretext of a marriage proposal," said Singh.

"The preliminary enquiry hints towards a larger network of cyber fraud across the country," he added.

The police recovered 10 mobile phones, 18 active sim cards, 58 sim cards, laptops, eight Aadhar cards, three passports, 14 bank chequebooks, one passbook, two net setter devices, wifi routers, and other electronic gadgets from the accused.

ALSO READ

Thane: 15-year-old girl gang-raped in Dombivli
Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 01:27 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal